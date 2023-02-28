Summerland has locked in a 3.76% tax increase for 2023, after council at its meeting Monday gave final approval to its new financial plan.
The owner of a $900,000 home – now considered the average in Summerland – can expect her annual tax bill to rise by $65 to $1,870. But with increased fees for utilities and garbage collection tacked on, the average bill will rise $440 to $5,161.
The budget also includes two big changes to utility rates: elimination of a 10% discount for early bill payments and a 4.9% increase in the water rate. Those will be offset by a $100 credit from the district that will be applied to power bills in the first quarter of this year to match a similar $100 credit from the B.C. government.
Of the overall 3.76% tax increase, 1.64% is intended to cover increased operational costs, while the balance is earmarked to pay off a loan for utility and repaving work on Giant’s Head Road.