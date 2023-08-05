With a little help from its friends, a single tree on Edmonton Avenue has gotten off the chopping block – but at the expense of five new homes.
City council this week voted unanimously to follow a staff recommendation to deny a proposed infill redevelopment at 401 Edmonton Ave. that called for removal of two boulevard trees that contribute to the street’s impressive green canopy.
One of the trees is a juvenile that was only planted in 2021 and could easily be relocated, but the other, of the hackberry variety, was planted in the 1990s and would have to be cut down and replaced elsewhere on the boulevard with a new tree. The developer proposed to do that, plus plant five new trees elsewhere on the property.
City staff also raised concerns about another mature boulevard tree just east of the property that could be impacted by development there, and suggested the developer come up with a different design scheme to preserve the trees.
“Providing housing and maintaining/improving the urban tree canopy are both important goals for the city, and staff are of the opinion that both goals can be supported through a different development plan on this site rather than replacing a mature boulevard tree with two driveways,” wrote senior planner Steven Collyer in his report to council.
“While new boulevard trees would be planted in place, these would take decades to mature to the stature of the tree to be removed.”
Project designer Tony Giroux, who spoke at a public hearing Tuesday night on behalf of the unidentified developer, said it’s the first time in his 20-year career he couldn’t find a way to work around a boulevard tree.
“We tried very hard to save the tree by angling the driveways around the trees. We looked at the approach of the properties off Manitoba Street. There was no way for us to get the number of units required to make this work,” said Giroux, later adding it’s “a misconception that we didn’t try.”
The developer, he continued, needs to build at least four new units to make the project economical, in part because of a $200,000 cost estimate just to hook up sewer and water.
“We are going to turn two trees into seven, and we are going to provide homes for five families,” said Giroux.
“There needs to be a balance, and right now the prime concern in our communities – the prime concern – is providing housing. You can’t get around that.”
The tree’s defence was led by Tina Lee, who used the Penticton Trees page on Facebook to rally support.
“I live across the street. This is not NIMBYism. I’m in favour of the density that this development calls for and I would certainly welcome it,” said Lee at the public hearing.
“But I think we can do that, as well as save the trees on the boulevard that offer immeasurable ecological benefit, as well as add to the character of the street.”
When it came time to vote on the matter, Coun. Campbell Watt said the community had clearly demonstrated it favoured the tree over the new homes.
"Maybe by allowing the tree to come down we wouldn’t be setting a precedent, but I think by denying (the development) so that the tree does not come down that we’re sending a message,” said Watt.
“And I believe that message needs to be clear, because that’s what our community is looking for and what we can provide.”
Council later unanimously approved the rezoning required to eventually do an infill development on the project, but denied the development variances permits required for the specific design proposed. It contemplated a three-lot subdivision with two duplexes, one with a basement suite, alongside the existing single-family home, for a total of six units.
Two other infill projects, both on Penticton Avenue, went to public hearing Tuesday night and later received the necessary approvals from council to create a total of six duplex units on what are currently single-family lots.