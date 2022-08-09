The latest addition to the Okanagan Falls wastewater treatment plant will be unveiled during an open house event later this month.
Staff from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is currently commissioning a new “polishing wetland” through which effluent will be cleaned by natural processes to remove phosphorous and heavy metals before moving into the Okanagan River.
The open house, set for Tuesday, Aug. 23, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will include tours of the main plant, lab and polishing wetland. The facility is located at 300 Rail Rd.
The plant opened in 2013 at a cost of almost $12 million. It serves approximately 750 customers.