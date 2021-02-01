RCMP in Alberta are seeking public assistance in locating a missing 41-year-old man who may have travelled to Penticton.
The RCMP want to verify Cody Banman’s wellbeing and make contact with him.
The Caucasian male is described as being 5’9 in height, 134 pounds (slim build), with shoulder length black and grey hair. He has a noticeable scar on his nose and is missing several teeth.
Banman was last seen in Wetaskiwin on Jan. 20.
If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at
780-312-7267 or Penticton RCMP. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can
contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.