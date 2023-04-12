The Summerland Community Arts Council is pleased to announce the first ever Artist in the Gallery event.
Starting on Tuesday, April 18, the event will run for four consecutive weeks.
Each week three different artists will be in the gallery from Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street.
Come and meet your local artists at work creating paintings in watercolours, acrylics, pastels, and oils and spectacular coloured glass and fibre art pieces.
Effective as of Saturday, April 22, the art gallery will be open to the pubic on Saturdays.