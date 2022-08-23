Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man responsible for a brazen robbery earlier this week at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre.
The man entered the shop around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, and asked to look at some of the products.
“After being shown several items, the male grabbed a piece of jewelry and ran out of the store, while at the same time deploying bear spray. The employees sustained minor injury from the bear spray,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in a press release, which did not identify the store.
“We’re actively searching for the suspect, and are asking for help from the public in identifying him. We would also like to encourage anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us. Please don’t approach the suspect, and call 911 immediately.”
The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s with dark skin and a slim build. He has dark hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark-blue jeans and a blue medical mask.