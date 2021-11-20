The first annual Comedy Night for the Arts, a fundraiser for the Summerland Community Arts Council will be held Friday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.
The event will be held at the George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, Summerland.
Summerland’s own David Kopp will host the fundraiser featuring comedians Jordan Strauss and Valina Taskov.
“I am so excited to present a show in my hometown with two of my favourite comedians,” said Kopp, founder of Kelowna Comedy.
Strauss and Taskov are regular headliners with Kelowna Comedy, and both have recently returned from the Kamloops Comedy Festival.
Strauss’s storytelling intertwines truth with charming absurdity while Taskov, a globe-trotting, Australian-Macedonian vet tech, tells riotous stories that run the gambit from dating to dead dogs.
Thanks to the corporate sponsorship of Giant’s Head Brewery and Petbarn, 100% of the proceeds go to the arts council.
Tickets are $25 and available online at www.summerlandarts.ca or at 9525 Wharton Street, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For additional details, phone: 250-494-4494.