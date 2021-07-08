Friday, July 9
• Residential School Walk to Remember in Oliver, gather at the bandshell behind the Oliver Public Pool, 10:40 a.m., wear an orange shirt and bring a small painted rock to leave behind at the OIB’s residential school monument wall.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 257 Brunswick Street, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., plus: the return of karaoke, 7:30 p.m. - close
• Friday dinner at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.
• Buffy Sainte-Marie: “Pathfinder: A retrospective exhibition by an innovator of digital art,” Penticton Art Gallery, daily, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., by donation; Also on display: Brian Fisher, “Event Horizon” and “Mythic Visions: Huichol Wixarika Yarn Painting.”
• “Imagine” at the Summerland Community Arts Council featuring 10 members of the Summerland Arts Club: Patsy Kyle, Maureen King, Thelda McIIwaine, Greta Loeppky, Lyn Kristoff, Cathy Milsted, Raymond Syrja, Marilyn Piket, Diane Hildebrand and Lois Yeast, weekdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., 13211 Henry Ave., or visit the show online at: summerlandarts.com
• Coyote Cruises open daily, 10 a.m., last shuttle leaves at 7 p.m., book online: coyotecruises.com
• LocoLanding Adventure Park open daily, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., for details visit: locolanding.com
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: comfort & mountain bikes, e-bikes, kayak & canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Cascades Casino Penticton has reopened, but with regulations, daily 10 a.m. - midnight (Friday/Saturdays until 2 a.m.)
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7, through Thursday: “The Boss Baby: “F9: The Fast Saga,” (PG); “The Forever Purge,” (14A); “A Quiet Place Part II,” (14A); “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” (G); “Black Widow,” (PG, in 2D and 3D); air conditioning; for tickets visit: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/penticton
• “Cruella,” Friday-Sunday at the Oliver Theatre, shows at 2 and 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 10
• Robyn Lake solo exhibition, “Zen and the Art of Painting Okanagan Landscapes,” on at The Lloyd Gallery, daily, 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., meet the artist on July 10 between 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., show runs through July 22
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 meat draw, 2 p.m.
• RS1 Festival of Speed Superseal Twin 200's at Area 27 in Osoyoos. Gates open at 9 a.m., racing begins at 11 a.m., $20 general admission ($30 for preferred viewing), kids free, first of two days, purchase online at: avionmotorsports.com
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block Main Street, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles Saturday burgers and fries, noon – 4 p.m., 1197 Main Street, proceeds to local charities
• B.C. Fresh Talent summer concert series, free local music featuring Payton B. and Chloe Shea, outside Blenz Coffee on Main Street, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Sunday, July 11
• Summerland Farmers Market, Main Street, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• BC-SPCA Flea Market in front of Wholesale Club at 1550 Main Street, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
• Live accostic background music at The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover charge
• NBA Finals, Phoenix at Milwaukee, 5 p.m. (PT), Game 3 in best-of-seven final
Monday, July 12
• Lake City Basketball camps begin, Grades 2-4 and 5-7, email: lake.city.hoops@gmail.com
• Summerland Council meets, regular council at 1 p.m., public hearings at 6 p.m., to view, visit: summerland.ca
Tuesday, July 13
• Osoyoos Council meets, 2 p.m., for details on watching the meeting visit: osoyoos.ca
Wednesday, July 14
• Naramata Community Market, 4-7 p.m. at Manitou Park