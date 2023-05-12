Penticton’s first-ever social development manager has reappeared in Oliver as the town’s new emergency program co-ordinator and he already has his hands full.
Adam Goodwin started his new job in February and appeared before council Monday to update local officials on his work plans. He also provided an update on flooding last weekend in the community.
Wolf Cub Creek spilled its banks on Saturday in the area of McKinney Road and Coyote Street.
Goodwin said the water reached at least five properties and infiltrated at least two homes, despite efforts on the part of town staff, firefighters and volunteers to hold back the creek with sandbags and other equipment.
Early indications suggest the creek simply overwhelmed culverts.
“We’re not sure yet if it was the volume of water or the pressure of the water coming down,” said Goodwin.
Mayor Martin Johansen said he was among those surprised by the flood – and asked staff to ensure he doesn’t get caught off-guard again.
“My phone starts ringing off the hook with media and I had no idea a creek was overflowing into people’s houses,” said Johansen.
“Any heads-up I get on any emergency that’s happening – especially this time of year with floods and later on with fire – it helps me and probably all of council, because they’re probably getting questions too.”
Goodwin’s new job was posted as 21 hours a week and also includes responsibility for airport administration. Council agreed to fund the position during 2023 budget deliberations.
He was hired by the City of Penticton in April 2020 as social development manager – a new job approved in that year’s budget – and parted ways with the municipality in October 2022.