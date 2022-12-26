Midway through their Christmas break, the KVR Middle School Grade 8 boys’ basketball team is enjoying a 5-0 start to its season.
They began their season hosting KVR's annual icebreaker tournament with an 80-13 win over Vernon's Seaton Secondary School. Graydon Kulak led the team in scoring with 28 points.
"Due to COVID-19 restrictions over the past two years this was the first time the boys were able to play in front of their peers. The gym was packed with students and staff cheering on their team," said coach Russ Reid. "It was a great moment for the boys and the school."
In the semi-final game, KVR beat Keremeos 65-26. The final saw KVR matched up against Summerland Middle.
"The last two games each posed different challenges and defensive approaches. Most of the changes to our defence we had not practised. I was impressed with the team's ability to adjust and successfully apply new approaches," said coach Chris Terris.
KVR won the championship game 74-46. Brad Parkinson, Evan Sanders, and Miller Jurcic earned player-of-the-game honours. Kulak and Liam Reid were recognized as tournament all-stars.
The KVR Express also won their first league game with a 69-38 victory over Keremeos, and in their final game before the Christmas scored a 75-25 win in Oliver.
“We are excited for the break. But just as excited to return and work on improving our game individually and collectively,” said Reid.