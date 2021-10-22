Nearly four months after a wildfire levelled most of Lytton, upwards of 200 displaced residents are still being looked after by volunteers from the Penticton Emergency Support Services team.
Through the team, which is overseen by the City of Penticton, evacuees from the village about 100 kilometres north of Hope gain access to food, lodging, clothing, transportation, pet care and more.
Evacuees – currently consisting of 123 separate family units, ranging from single people to a family of 16 – check in every two weeks to let ESS volunteers know how they’re doing and refresh their requests for assistance.
Most of the displaced people are still staying in hotels or with family elsewhere but are routed through Penticton because the city’s ESS reception centre is plugged into the Evacuee Registration and Assistance database operated by the B.C. government. That means evacuees don’t actually need to show up in person in order to access services.
Adam Goodwin, ESS co-ordinator for the City of Penticton, said the majority of the approximately 200 displaced people on the roster are from the Lytton area with a few from other parts of the province.
“We want to do it to be a good neighbour and support communities that need support, but another reason we do this is it’s real-world training,” explained Goodwin.
“It’s helping Penticton be more prepared in the event there is (an emergency) locally.”
Goodwin said a core group of about 12 volunteers have gone above and beyond to look after the evacuees, even making follow-up phone calls for their own homes when necessary.
And handling 200 evacuees isn’t new for ESS team, which was supporting upwards of 900 people at the height of the summer wildfire season.
All these months later, the evacuees seem “very appreciative and grateful that Penticton is supporting them,” said Goodwin, “but they are asking if we have any information about the longer-term recovery plans.”
Such plans are still being drawn up by the B.C. government, though, and the province has asked the Penticton ESS team to stay on the job at least through the end of November.
Rebuilding efforts have been slowed by ground contamination, a lack of potable water and the sheer volume of insurance claims involved, plus an evacuation order that remains in effect for most of the community due to ongoing hazards.
The village issued a statement earlier this week that noted recovery efforts had reached an “integral point” with cleanup and debris removal scheduled to start soon, and elected officials beginning to meet with residents to discuss plans for the rebuild.
Still, the slow pace of recovery has frustrated many and become fodder for the Opposition BC Liberals.
“It’s been a terrible year and there’s an issue with recovery of personal effects in Lytton, there’s an issue of contamination they’ve had to deal with – the world has changed that way – but it’s pushing four months now and I think people need some certainty in their lives,” said Penticton MLA Dan Ashton in an interview Friday.
“They’ve lost everything and now they need some certainty of the direction of their new lives.”
Most of Lytton was destroyed on June 30 – the day after the community’s daytime high reached 49.6 C, the hottest temperature ever measured in Canada.
The cause of the fire is still undetermined, after a report issued earlier this month by the Transportation Safety Board shot down a widely held theory that trains were responsible.