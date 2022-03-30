If anything good comes out of the pandemic, it might be a permanently expanded patio area at Firehall Brewery in Oliver.
The brewery is applying to the B.C. Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for permission to make permanent an approximately 1,200-square-foot patio it opened two years ago to offer patrons more physically distanced seating.
One key term of the application would see patio occupancy limited to 30 patrons, the limit set for the brewery’s exiting permanent patio, which is about one-third the size of the larger space.
Oliver council at its meeting Monday voted unanimously to opt out of the LCRB’s review process, meaning the B.C. government and Firehall will look after any public consultation that’s required ahead of a final decision on the application.
As the brewery’s name suggests, it occupies Oliver’s old fire hall at 6077 Main St. The locally owned brewery produced its first batch in 2012.