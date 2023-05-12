Kevin Falcon can stickhandle with the best of them.
Asked on Thursday who he’s supporting in the B.C. Hockey League playoff championship between the Penticton Vees and Alberni Valley Bulldogs, the BC United leader declined to pick a side.
“May the best team win – that’s what I would say,” Falcon replied with a laugh in response to a question from The Herald during a virtual press conference.
Falcon said he saw the Bulldogs in action during their second-round series against the Surrey Eagles and “I can tell you there a very, very good team and it’s going to be a tough contest.”
Most of the press conference was devoted to ongoing questions about financial mismanagement at BC Housing and surprising news Thursday that former NDP cabinet minister Harry Lali is now a BCU member.
Falcon denied any speculation the party offered to run Lali in the next election in exchange for him switching teams.
Lali was first elected in 1991 in the Merritt-area riding of Yale-Lillooet and re-elected four times before his defeat in 2013 by Jackie Tegart, who now represents the Fraser-Nicola riding for the BCUP.
The 68-year-old ran unsuccessfully for the NDP in the Fraser-Nicola riding in 2017, despite former premier John Horgan asking him not to run.