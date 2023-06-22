The BC SPCA is caring for 21 cats and 8 kittens that were surrendered into care from a property in Powell River.
“There were concerns about the number of cats on the property,” says Eileen Drever, senior officer protection and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA. “The owners did the right thing and asked for assistance, and we were happy to help.”
“This was a team effort that required support from people from multiple communities,” explains Tara Daniels, manager of the BC SPCA’s Powell River animal centre. “Just to make space for the intake of these cats at the Powell River location, 16 cats and kittens had to be transferred to the Sunshine Coast animal centre.”
Fifteen of the 29 surrendered cats and kittens would remain in Powell River. The rest would be transferred to animal centres on Vancouver Island. One of the kittens, “Pinky”, was immediately taken to a veterinary clinic.
“Four were transferred to Comox, five to Parksville and another five to Nanaimo,” says Daniels. “It’s not uncommon for teams from multiple centres to work together when we have a large intake of animals. Our priority is to ensure every animal is provided the best care for their needs.”
The transportation of the cats and kittens would have its challenges. After a ferry cancellation stalled the initial transport plan, the team’s only option was to wait for an unreserved spot on an upcoming sailing. The cats who were being transferred to centres on Vancouver Island were taken back to the Powell River animal centre, while the BC SPCA Drive for Lives truck returned to the ferry terminal to wait in line. Shortly before the sailing, the cats were returned to the transport vehicle to board the vessel. When they arrived on Vancouver Island the cats were transported to their final locations by two members of the animal protection service team.
“Many of the cats appeared underweight and had obvious eye issues,” says Daniels. “They are currently receiving veterinary care for their health issues including upper respiratory infections, eye and dental problems along with some congenital conditions.” Two of the cats were pregnant and have given birth to four kittens while in the BC SPCA’s care.
Please note the cats and kittens are not currently available for adoption. Once they are healthy and available for adoption, they will be added to our adoption site at adopt.spca.bc.ca.
If you can help these cats and other animals in need at the BC SPCA, please visit spca.bc.ca/emergencyalert.