An RCMP bomb squad was hunting for evidence Thursday at a third scene in Penticton connected to a series of explosions.
“Over the past several days, RCMP in Penticton have been investigating reports of loud explosions occurring within various open areas around the city. Each of these explosions have occurred late in the evening, into the early morning hours. It is possible more explosions have been heard over the past several weeks, but many weren’t reported,” detachment spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
The newest scene was discovered Thursday along Ellis Creek near the intersection of Industrial Avenue East and Main Street. The creek runs past the Carmi Elementary School field and students are being kept inside while police do their work.
“We want to assure the public our detachment is devoting many resources to bring this case to a safe conclusion,” added Grandy.
The other two scenes were discovered March 7 at King’s Park and March 8 at Carmi Elementary, respectively, and yielded evidence of improvised explosive devices.
If you witnessed any of these incidents, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.