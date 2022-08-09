A new locally published book aims to help your favourite child learn the ABCs of the Okanagan.
“An Okanagan Alphabet” was released this month by Kelowna-based Okanagan Publishing House and combines poetry and watercolour illustrations that depict the places and people of the Valley.
From Ambrosia apples to Stuart Park Zambonis, the book celebrates all that the Okanagan has to offer. With picturesque prose, author Florence Dyck describes life in the Valley with a reverent respect that inspires child-like awe in the reader, while artist Rachelle Oliveira sets the scenes with her illustrations.
Dyck, a long-time Penticton teacher, has been sharing the poem with her students for decades.
“After I retired and had more time for writing, I got excited about writing ‘An Okanagan Alphabet’ for teachers, parents and grandparents to share with their children,” said Dyck in a press release.
“The Okanagan has so much to offer, and I enjoyed making up fun rhymes about many of our sights and activities.”
A portion of proceeds from sales of the book will support the Boys and Girls Club of the Okanagan.
‘An Okanagan Alphabet’ is available now at local retailers and Amazon, and for direct ordering at www.OkanganPublishingHouse.ca.