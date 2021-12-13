Following a week that saw Penticton enveloped in a swirl of controversy, someone put an exclamation mark on things by smashing a glass door at the front entrance to city hall.
The vandal broke the glass around 7:30 p.m. Friday but didn’t gain entry into the building at 171 Main St, according to municipal staff.
“Witnesses report that just after the windows were broken they saw a male wearing a black jacket with white fur around the hood and blue jeans running away from the scene towards Lake Okanagan,” the city said in a press release.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Mounties didn’t respond to a request for comment Monday about a possible motive or the means by which the glass was smashed.
The city came under fire last week from the Office of the Ombudsperson for B.C., who issued a report calling for the municipality to reimburse a woman $140,000 to make up for some of the equity she lost in 2017 when her house was auctioned off in a tax sale.
The ombudsperson’s report generated headlines and condemnation across the province.