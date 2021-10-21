A local landscaping company has won the contract to replace the 1.5-kilometre elevated wooden boardwalk trail at the Osoyoos Desert Centre.
“As we wind down our 2021 season at the Osoyoos Desert Centre, we are excited to be ramping up for this very momentous occasion which will walk us into our future,” said managing director Jayme Friedt in a press release.
“The boardwalk trail was the initial capital improvement of the Osoyoos Desert Centre over 20 years ago and it was definitely on its last legs. Tours along our boardwalk trail are an integral part of the Osoyoos Desert Centre experience. With an average of 10,000 guests visiting each year, it provides an up-close look at our extraordinary and endangered antelope-brush habitat without disturbing it.”
The facility is open annually from May to October. Construction of the new boardwalk will begin immediately and be completed by spring of 2022. It will be built with composite decking material for longevity, low maintenance and grip.
The centre received an $835,000 grant from the provincial Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program to fund the work, which will be carried out by C3 Industries, an Osoyoos-based landscape and property maintenance company purchased by Martin and Trish Hahn in 2017.
The Hahns first operated the business out of a shed in their backyard. As the company has grown, they’ve been able to increase the number of employees and strengthen their commitment to provide a stable environment for employee growth and career development by offering a living wage, opportunity for learning and a positive workplace atmosphere.
“Being able to give our team year-round employment in a typically seasonal business is very rewarding, especially when that work is so firmly entrenched in the spirit of community development,” said Trish Hahn in the release.
