Jess Merril with Gneiss Climbing helps guide Matt Hauge of the Stober Foundation before he rappels down the face of the 18-story Landmark 6 building on Tuesday morning in Kelowna. Twenty-nine groups of two rappelled from top to bottom of the building in support of children and adults living with disabilities. The Drop Zone event was open to individuals and organizations, many of whom use the event to engage their employees and focus their fundraising efforts towards one worthy cause – Easter Seals.
