Mayor-elect Julius Bloomfield is already charting a course correction for the City of Penticton’s relationship with provincial leaders.
Bloomfield, who topped the polls in Saturday’s municipal election, appeared Tuesday on CBC Daybreak South and was asked how he would repair the city’s fractured relationship with the province, which reached a low point last year when the municipality launched legal action over the siting of a homeless shelter.
The province’s point man on the shelter was then-housing minister David Eby, who is widely expected to become B.C.’s next premier later this year.
Bloomfield said he met with Eby in September at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention, where he also chatted with BC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon.
“I think it’s important that we build those relationships with whoever’s in power at the provincial level. You get much further ahead with collaboration rather than by having a fight,” Bloomfield told CBC.
In a follow-up email to The Herald, Bloomfield said the meetings were “very informal on both occasions as it was before the election. I just wanted to touch base with them.”
The CBC interview also covered topics like housing and public disorder, both of which Bloomfield said will require co-operation with senior governments in order to put programs in place – and pay for them.
“Again, it’s building those relationships with the provincial and federal governments and pushing the agenda on them,” said Bloomfield.
“It’s not a case of just sitting back and waiting for (things) to happen. It’s about going to the provincial and federal governments with a plan – a definitive plan – and then looking for the shared funding to solve that problem.”
Bloomfield finished first in the mayoral race with 3,374 votes, ahead of runner-up Jason Reynen at 3,155 and incumbent John Vassilaki at 2,052.
The new council’s first meeting is Nov. 1.