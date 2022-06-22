Tuesday, June 21
• Truth and Reconcilation Day
• Summer Solstice, longest day of the year
• National Indigenous People’s Day kids fun day, presented by Ooknakane Friendship Centre, 3-6 p.m., Gyro Park
• Penticton City Council meets at City Hall, 1-5:30 p.m. to watch the meeting live or view agenda visit: penticton.ca
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre: social bridge, 9 a.m.; Tuesday Lunch Special 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.; improver line dance, 1 p.m.
• Open bike days at Penticton Safety Village, 1:30-4:30 p.m., ride around the village, learn more about bike safety, helmets and parental waivers required
• Open Mic Night hosted by Tristan Telle, Barley Mill Pub & Sports Bistro, 7:30 p.m.
• Teen Studio Art Program at Penticton Art Gallery, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 presents Dart Dolls, 1:30 p.m.
• Open bike days at Penticton Safety Village, 1:30-4:30 p.m., ride around the village, learn more about bike safety, helmets and parental waivers required
• Now showing at the Penticton Museum, “Made Right Here: Penticton’s Built Heritage.” This exhibit showcases Penticton’s distinctive heritage properties and how they have contributed to our city’s unique history and character, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 785 Main Street, by donation
• Penticton Public Sculpture exhibit, eight pieces of public art are now on display on Lakeshore Drive, outside City Hall and at the Vancouver Hill roundabout
• Yoga in the Garden at Linden Gardens in Kaleden, 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evenings, $17 drop-in or to register for classes: skahaflow.com
• The Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos is now open for the season, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily, $15 (adults), $10 (students and seniors), $30 for the family, season passes available for $45, for more details: oldgristmill.ca
• LocoLanding Adventure Park now open daily for the season, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
• South Main Drop-In Centre: social bridge, 9 a.m.; Tuesday Lunch Special 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m; Improver Line Dance, 1 p.m.
• Serge Dube solo exhibition featuring 18 brand new works, The Lloyd Gallery, 18 Front Street, show runs until June 30
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Lightyear,” (G, 105 minutes); “Jurassic World; Dominion,” (PG, 147 minutes); “Top Gun: Maverick,” (PG, 134 minutes); “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” (PG, 124 minutes); for showtimes and tickets visit: landmarkcinemas.ca/penticton
Wednesday, June 22
• Naramata Farmers Market, Manitou Park in Naramata, 4-7 p.m.
• South Main Drop-In Centre: chair yoga, 9 a.m.; Scottish Dance, 6:30 p.m.
• Artist talk with Carol Munro at Penticton Arts Council, 220 Manor Park Ave., noon-1 p.m. by donation
• Trustee candidate information session for candidates considering running for the position of school board trustee in the Oct. 15 municipal election, 5-7 p.m. at ICM building, behind school board office at 425 Jermyn Ave. in Penticton
• “One Night With You,” with Bruno Nesci, 2019 Elvis Festival grand champion, Slackwater Brewing Co., 7 p.m., no cover charge, first-come, first-seated
• Open bike days at Penticton Safety Village, 4-7 p.m., ride around the village, learn more about bike safety, helmets and parental waivers required
• Hot Rockin’ Bingo at Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m.
• Drop-In Cribbage at Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 canasta, 1 p.m.
• Now playing at Oliver Theatre: “Jurassic World; Dominion,” Wednesday and Thursday only, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” Friday through Sunday.
Thursday, June 23
• Grammy-nominated vocalist Malika Tirolien in concert at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $30, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• South Main Drop-In Centre: Spanish conversations 10 a.m.; bingo, open at 11 a.m., sales begin at noon, play from 1-4 p.m., Imp. Line Dance, 1 p.m.
• Hiphop artist Nightgirl performs at The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m.
• Open bike days at Penticton Safety Village, 1:30-4:30 p.m., ride around the village, learn more about bike safety, helmets and parental waivers required
• Open Mic at Clancy’s Pub, Grill & Pizza, beginning at 6:30 p.m., 19 and over
• Young@Art, free for all at Penticton Art Gallery, 3:15-4:30 p.m., ages 10-16
• Shape Your City Penticton presents 1050 Spiller Road: online information session No. 2, 6:30-8 p.m., visit: penticton.ca
• Tacos and Trivia on Thirst Days, 7-9 p.m. at The Barley Mill Brew Pub
• Learn about our city’s history, visit the SS Sicamous Maritime Museum, open Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Special sneak preview at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Elvis,” directed by Buz Luhrmann with Austin Butler and Tom Hanks (PG, 160 minutes), 6 and 9:25 p.m.
Friday, June 24
• 20th annual Peach City Beach Cruise, first of three days, DJ Frank Lyons begins in Gyro Park at 9 a.m., live music featuring Roland Allen Trio, 1 p.m., Cassie Flair, 2 p.m., Paul James, 3 p.m., Kyle Anderson,
4 p.m., Jeff Bodner’s Essence of Elvis, 5 p.m., Marty Edwards and the Revival, 6:30 p.m., March Hare country show, 8:20 p.m., March Hare, 60’s show, 9:45 p.m. (Note: the traditional lake-to-lake parade will not be held this year.)
• Penticton Pacific Northwest Elvis Festival begins at Okanagan Lake Park, first of three days, opening ceremonies at 1 p.m., featuring Corny Rempel, Lee Alexander and Bruno Nesci, competition rounds 1, 5 p.m., after party featuring Elvis karaoke, Slackwater Brewing, tickets for the major festival events are available at South Okanagan Events Centre box office, online at valleyfirsttix.ca or phone 250-276-2144
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• Karaoke Friday Nights at Howling Coyote Pub and Grill, 6341 Main Street, Oliver, beginning at 8 p.m.
• South Main Drop-In Centre: Open 8 Ball tournament, 9 a.m., Birthday Club, 11 a.m.; Int./Adv. Line Dance, 1 p.m.
• Fish and chips, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m., karaoke with your host “Candie” at Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 7:30 p.m.-close
• Penticton Elks Lodge, fish and chips, noon-1 p.m., acoustic jam session, 6:30 p.m.
• Yoga in the Garden at Linden Gardens in Kaleden, 9:30-10:45 a.m. on Friday mornings, $17 drop-in or to register for classes: skahaflow.com
• Paul James performs on the Barking Parrott patio, 5:30 p.m., no cover charge but ages 19 and over
Saturday, June 25
• 20th annual Peach City Beach Cruise, second of three days, view 850 cars along Lakeshore Drive, Firefighters charity pancake breakfast at Gyro Park, 7-10 a.m., DJ Frank Lyons begins in Gyro Park at 9 a.m., live music featuring Roland Allen, 11 a.m., Boundless Bellydance, 11:30 a.m., Cassie Flair, noon, Jeff Bodner Essence of Elvis,
1 p.m., Paul James, 2 p.m., Kyle Anderson, 3 p.m., Roland Allen Trio, 4 p.m., Jeff Bodner, 5 p.m., Marty Edwards as Kinda Kenny, tribute to Kenny Rogers, 6:30 p.m., March Hare 70s, 8:20 p.m., March Hare, 80s, 9:45 p.m.
• Penticton Pacific Northwest Elvis Festival begins at Okanagan Lake Park,
second of three days, At Okanagan Lake Park: Round 2 competition, 9 a.m. (gates open at 8 a.m.), at South Okanagan Events Centre: headliner show, featuring Dean Z., Gordon Hendricks and Corny Rempel, tickets for the major festival events are available at SOEC box office, online at valleyfirsttix.ca or phone 250-276-2144
• Penticton’s own Mason Burns performs at Clancy’s Pub, Grill and Pizza, 8 p.m.-close, $17 at the door, a portion of ticket sales will be donated to BC Prosthetics
• Mission Dance Company performs “Swan Lake,” featuring Kealan McLaughlin, The Cleland Theatre, 7 p.m., for tickets visit Eventbrite.ca or call 250-490-2426
• The House is a Rockin’ band jam hosted by The Yard Katz, featuring guest artists The Vale Pipe Band, proudly supporting South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre, Orchard House, 157 Orchard Ave., 1-5 p.m., $15
• Summerland Sweets celebrates its 60th anniversary with a free pancake breakfast, 8 a.m.-noon, 6206 Canyon View Road, Summerland
• Spotlight Singles Party at Barley Mill Brew Pub 8:30 p.m., featuring DJ music, dancing and karaoke, wear your colours: yellow (it’s complicated), red (unavailable), green (single and ready to mingle), purple (single and looking for same sex partner)
• Janis Lives, a tribute to the music of Janis Jopin performed by Sherrie "Voxxy" Johnson, Frank Venables Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $35, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• KoboTown performs at The Dream Cafe, a seven-piece reggae band, 8 p.m., doors and kitchen open at 6 p.m.
• 45th Annual Penticton Art Gallery Fundraising Auction, 3:30-9:30 p.m. on the grounds of the gallery, tickets are $30 and available at 250-493-2928 or via email at reception@pentictonartgallery.com, to prebid on or view the auction items, visit: 32auctions.com/PAG2022
• Coyotes Cruises official opening day, float the River Channel, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., launch at 215 Riverside Drive, open daily
• South Okanagan Similkameen Pride presents Fruit Float at Coyote Cruises, meet at 1 p.m. for pop-up dance party and photos, launch at 1:30 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.; meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Paul James performs on the Barking Parrott patio, 5:30 p.m., no cover charge but ages 19 and over
• Penticton Elks Lodge, drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., Grimms roast beef dinner, 5:30 p.m., live music to follow with Wendy Sings, 6:15 p.m.
• Penticton Farmer’s Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Downtown Penticton community market, 200 block of Main Street, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., bike valet available from Penticton and Area Cycling Association, free bike valet provided by Penticton and Area Cycling Association
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Karaoke at The Barley Mill Pub and Sports Bistro, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., live music to follow, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Arts Council presents Eco Prints with Alice, Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park Ave., 1-4 p.m., $40, call 250-492-7997 or pentictonartscouncil.com
• Marv Machura performs at Summerland Estate Winery, 21606 Bridgeman Road, Summerland, 2-4 p.m., $20, for tickets: summerlandwinery.ca
• Mandy Cole performs at Slackwater Brewery, 8 p.m.-close
• At the Table, two nights of improvisational theatre, your ideas, our acting, with Cain Critchlow, Isaac Gilbert, Sean Wood and special guests, Tempest Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $25 (non-patrons), $20 (patrons), visit: tempest.ca
• All aboard: Kettle Valley Railway in Summerland is operating again this season, scenic runs on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., $29 (adults), $27 (seniors), $24 (youth), $19 (kids 3-12), visit: kettlevalleyrailway.org
Sunday, June 26
• Final Day: 20th annual Peach City Beach Cruise, Firefighters charity pancake breakfast, 7-10 a.m., DJ Franks Lyons, 8 a.m., Jeff Bodner’s Elvis gospel in the Park, 9:30 a.m., prizes and awards, 11 a.m.
• Penticton Pacific Northwest Elvis Festival concludes, At Okanagan Lake Park: charity gospel show and pancake breakfast, 9 a.m. (gates open at 7 a.m.), $5 for the show at the gate, At South Okanagan Events Centre: Competition Finals, 2 p.m., At Penticton Lakeside Resort: ETA After Party, cost of after party is $30 which includes a meal
• Opening day: Summerland Rotary Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Main Street,
• Pacific Coast premier men’s soccer action, Victoria at Penticton Pinnacles, 1 p.m. at King’s Park
• South Okanagan Similkameen Pride presents 1st annual Penticton Rolling Pride Parade, starts at LocoLanding parking lot, 3 p.m. (meet at 2:30 p.m.), roller skate to Gyro Park for pop-up roller disco celebration
• Patrick Gilmour performs at The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover
• Daves of our Lives performs at Summerland Estate Winery, 21606 Bridgeman Road, Summerland, 2-4 p.m., $15, for tickets: summerlandwinery.ca• Rotary Club of Penticton charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, multiple chances to win, 1:30-3 p.m. at Barley Mill Brew Pub
• BC-SPCA South Okanagan Similkameen Flea Market, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 1550 Main Street in front of the Wholesale Club
• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Rd.(N.W. corner of Fairview and Duncan, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.,, all proceeds to local dragonboat team and breast cancer awareness
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sunday afternoon meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team emergency pet services 101 volunteer training course, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Pathways Addictions Resource Centre, 1-996 Main Street, $65 per person, to register: info@altercanada.org or phone 250-809-7152
• Cascades Casino Penticton daily, 10 a.m. - midnight; 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
—
Email: editor@pentictonherald.ca