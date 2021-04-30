Ten new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in recent days within the Penticton Indian Band community, officials announced Thursday night.
“PIB Health continues to monitor the situation and reach out to all identified on the contact tracing list…. Safety plans for all buildings have been reaffirmed with staff, with reinforcement of the need for daily COVID assessments to be submitted before entering any PIB building,” the band said in a statement.
Members of the PIB Health Team completed 32 tests on April 27 and 37 more on April 28.
“This surge is being managed by everyone being aware of your surroundings, how you manage your personal interactions and by being respectful to yourself and your neighbours,” the statement adds.
“All individuals who attended social gatherings from April 22 onwards, while practising physical distancing, should be self-monitoring for symptoms, which does not require isolating.”
“If, at any point, attendees socialized without physical distancing and were contacted by a PIB Health Team member, please self-isolate and follow the guidance.”
The statement does not suggest a cause for the surge in cases, although the Okanagan Indian Band issued a statement earlier this week warning any members who attended a PIB funeral on April 22 to self-monitor for symptoms.