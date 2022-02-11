Instead of dumping the material on the compost pile at a local landfill, an Okanagan rabbit breeder is offering to give away her bunnies’ organic waste to some gardeners in need.
Roxane Claes – who asked that her hometown not be published to protect the safety of her fluffle – expects to have 1 1/2 tonnes of manure mixed with straw available when she mucks out her rabbit hutch after winter.
Rabbit manure comes in convenient pellet form, making it ideal for use as a mulch when mixed with straw, and also as a fertilizer with its content of approximately 2% nitrogen, 1% phosphorous and 1% potassium. Rabbit manure is approximately four times richer than cow manure and twice as powerful as chicken manure, plus it can be applied directly to gardens instead of needing to be composted first.
“It’s high in nitrates, so it’s really good for root vegetables and above-ground fruits and things like that,” said Claes.
“It’s not really good for the nightshades, because it has a tendency to make them produce plant, rather than fruits. So, you’ll get beautiful potato plants, but you won’t get any potatoes on the bottom.”
Claes said one treatment typically lasts a few years, and “this is a really good time of year to put it in, because you put it on top and then you let the rain hit it, you let the snow melt, and when you turn the garden over it’s already in there.”
She uses the manure in her own gardens and has given some to a neighbouring orchardist, but still has loads to spare
“It’s just a resource I wished was better used,” she said. “I don’t want to throw it out.”
Claes estimates a small backyard garden of approximately six square metres would require just two softball-sized dollops of the material, so she’s hoping to give it away in bulk to larger community gardens in the South and Central Okanagan.
If you’re interested, email lovingbunnies@outlook.com.
A spokesperson for the B.C. Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries confirmed bunny poop is generally safe for use as a fertilizer.
“Although it is not possible to comment on the safety or quality of (Claes’) product specifically, when used correctly, manure can be a good source of nutrients and beneficial for gardens,” the ministry said in a statement.
“Rabbit manure has been used as fertilizer in smaller gardens for many years.”