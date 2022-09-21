High crime rates and a lack of affordable housing were the clear frontrunners as most important issues facing Penticton council, according to comments from candidates at a forum Tuesday evening.
And the controversial bike lane also proved a popular subject with the audience of about 260 at the forum, which was hosted by the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce at the Penticton Seniors Drop-in Centre.
Helena Konanz, seeking a return to city council after a four-year absence, was one of the most passionate advocates for action by council to combat crime in Penticton.
She said she has been “knocking on doors … and I’m hearing people are scared of going out in Penticton. … No one is talking about what it’s like to drive down Main Street right now. It’s like the East Hastings of Penticton.”
If she is elected to council, she said, “One of the first things I’m going to do is … find out how many criminals are being released from the prison and dropped off in Penticton every day. We have so many prolific offenders here and that might be the source right there.”
Katie Robinson, an incumbent councillor, suggested: “We have talked (with provincial officials) until we’re blue in the face and I’m sorry to say there is no help coming from the province. We’re going to have to make a made-in-Penticton plan to deal with this. We’ve already started … (to) reboot the block watch (and) citizens on patrol.”
Mayoral candidate Julius Bloomfield, also a sitting councillor, agreed that crime is the most important issue facing the city.
He cited a proposal by Penticton at the recent Union of BC Municipalities meeting for a province-wide “Car 40” program, which would see mental health workers accompany police and fire crews on calls to allow the first responders to get back to more critical work.
Bloomfield also had a suggestion for the shortage of affordable housing involving the use of city-owned land.
“City properties (could) be used for creating affordable rental housing. (The city) could get into partnerships with other stakeholders and hand (the projects) over to non-profit societies to manage,” said Bloomfield.
John Vassilaki, the incumbent mayor, noted council could influence the creation of affordable housing by using its zoning powers to insist that developers include low-cost components in their projects.
Council candidate Amelia Boultbee suggested new developments should include “diverse price points” to reflect the community’s need for a mix of “housing options below a million dollars.”
Responding to a question about the specific needs of businesses for staff housing, former councillor and mayor Andrew Jakubeit, who’s looking to reclaim a seat on council, suggested looking at the example of Whistler, which created its own housing authority to create accommodation for staffers on the ski hill and elsewhere.
He also suggested that new developments might be required to “have a certain percentage that deals with affordable housing.”
Development cost reductions for carriage houses and secondary suites might also be an option, he added.
Council candidate Isaac Gilbert was the first to respond to a question about the bike lanes in the city. To considerable applause, he said, “I’m an avid biker and I’m in support of it.” He added that the bike lanes offer an accessible and affordable transportation in the city.
Later in the forum, Vassilaki thanked moderator Jonathan McGraw when he got a chance to discuss the bike lanes. Vassilaki described them as an important part of the city’s transportation infrastructure and are “all about safety.”
The mayor conceded the public is frustrated about some aspects. But, he said, once the lake-to-lake route is completed, “We should take a pause and evaluate the amount of usage and what improvements can be made. … (But) please, give it time for corrections to be made in the near future.”
Council candidate Nick Kruger agrees the city needs a bike lane, “but I don’t think we put it in the right place. … (I’m) not sure what we can do. I can promise … if we can’t move it, we have to make it better.”
Among the more business-oriented questions was one directed at James Miller, an incumbent councillor, asking why small business owners should support him. He mentioned his recent objection to the granting of a lease for the city-owned The Peach concession stand to an Alberta-based company
As well, he pointed to his pledge to spend all of his campaign budget in Penticton.
Miller pointed out that Kamloops, Prince George and Nanaimo have all lost their daily newspapers, but the Penticton Herald, with him as managing editor, continues to serve Penticton.
A question about the “tax multiplier,” through which commercial property owners take on a relatively greater share of the tax requisition compared to residential property owners, went to councik candidate Larry Schwartzenberger.
He said the multiplier should be looked at “every two or three years,” to make sure it’s in line with other jurisdictions. “We don’t have to be the lowest, but need to be in the middle.”
Schwartzenberger is finishing his last of three terms on Oliver town council, after moving to Penticton two years ago. Asked what sets him apart from other candidates, he said his experience in Oliver will allow him to “hit the ground running.” As well, he said he has received training from the B.C. Local Government Leadership Academy,
Miller was asked about possible expansion of the on-street camera program running in the downtown. He said he absolutely would support its broader use. “I believe they are effective. (The images) are not admissible in court, but they are a deterrent.”
Frank Regehr, another incumbent councillor, agreed. He acknowledged there are some issues around privacy, “(but) I support the cameras. … If we can identify the people who are doing the thefts then that is useful.”
Mayor candidate Cory Hounslow was asked what council can do to help make Penticton a four-season destination.
He said there are many facilities in the city that are under-utilized and could be used for activities in the colder months.
“We have to remind world we’re here and open for business year-round,” said Hounslow.