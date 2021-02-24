The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Tuesday

7:32 a.m. Penticton Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.

9 a.m. Skaha Place, Penticton. Stalled elevator.

2 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

4:13 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

4:37 p.m. Industrial Place, Penticton. Alarm.

5:02 p.m. Wilson Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

5:57 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

11:44 p.m. Abbott Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.