The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Tuesday
7:32 a.m. Penticton Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.
9 a.m. Skaha Place, Penticton. Stalled elevator.
2 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:13 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:37 p.m. Industrial Place, Penticton. Alarm.
5:02 p.m. Wilson Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
5:57 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
11:44 p.m. Abbott Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.