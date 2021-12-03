The Penticton and District Hospice Society will erect its Celebrate a Life display at Cherry Lake Shopping Centre today, marking the return of the fundraiser for its 23rd edition following a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
The annual memorial event is being held near the entrance to Save-On Foods and is being staffed by volunteers each day through Dec. 11.
Three Christmas trees are decorated with strings of red lights and members of the public are invited to write the name of a family member or friend who has passed away on a card of remembrance. The card will then be attached to a tree and one of the red lights exchanged for a white one.
Each participant will then be given a snowflake to hang on their own tree at home in remembrance.
“While this event is more about remembrance, donations are gratefully accepted,” said hospice board chair Ruth Sawyer.
Proceeds will provide for additional patient comforts at Moog and Friends Hospice House such as pull-out sofa beds, comforters and new televisions for patient rooms. Such items are part of the society’s commitment to providing patient comforts and a welcoming environment for families at the facility, which is on the grounds of Penticton Regional Hospital.