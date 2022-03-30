The emergency operations centre of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is reminding property owners to take appropriate measures to protect their property and buildings from potential rising waters and drainage issues.
Warmer temperatures are in the forecast, and that means spring melt may begin soon. Now is the time to prepare if you live in vulnerable areas, on or near floodplains within the RDOS, or if you have previously experienced spring flooding.
Homeowners and residents in the community of Tulameen should be aware that the lake is currently rising. Due to the atmospheric river event, large amounts of debris have collected in areas along several rivers and streams
The RDOS is in the process of activating sandbag centres in high-risk areas. Sand and sandbag locations will be posted at emergency.rdos.bc.ca.
Emergency preparedness also includes establishing plans to ensure your family and pet’s needs are considered before an unexpected event occurs. Pre-planning will help your family cope with the stress of dealing with an evacuation alert or order.
In British Columbia, property owners are responsible for taking the necessary steps on their property to protect their homes and property from flooding, while government emergency programs focus on broader flood response measures.
Staff and volunteers from the RDOS emergency management program will have a booth at the 26th annual Penticton Home & Reno Show on April 2 and 3, 2022, at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
Information will be available about emergency preparedness, FireSmart activities, and how you can take steps to prepare your home and property.