An artists’ co-operative in Osoyoos has come up with a beautiful way to support relief efforts in the Ukraine.
Member of the Okanagan Art Galley are selling original paintings featuring sunflowers to raise money for the cause.
“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been deeply felt by all of us at the gallery, and as artists we are pulling together to raise funds for those caught in this humanitarian crisis,” the group said in a press release.
“Since the sunflower has been Ukraine’s national flower for a long time, our artists are creating original paintings of the sunflower. The paintings may then be purchased as a symbol of hope for the people of Ukraine.”
The gallery, which serves more than two dozen artists from around the South Okanagan, is located at 8302 Main St. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.okanaganartgallery.ca, email office@okanaganartgallery.com or call 778-437-2238.