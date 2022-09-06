A local winemaker will try to get the blend just right for her second shot at public office.
Katie O’Kell announced Tuesday she is running for a seat on Penticton city council in the Oct. 15 municipal election.
“As our community grows, we need new voices at the council table to co-ordinate and drive investments in the infrastructure, services and amenities that Penticton needs to be sustainable and successful,” said O’Kell, whose family owns Serendipity Winery in Naramata.
“My focus will be on leading Penticton into the future by putting economic development, affordability and community safety at the forefront.”
O’Kell placed eight among 10 candidates in the June 2021 byelection, picking up 134 votes, and wants to continue working to address ongoing community concerns.
“Penticton is a place of opportunity that has shaped who I am today. I am committed to building a business friendly, safe and affordable city for ourselves and for generations to come. As a local business owner, I have had my ear to the ground for more than a decade, and I understand what Penticton needs to continue the phenomenal growth we are capable of,” said O’Kell.
“Great things can happen when neighbours come together, and I want to be part of a city council that builds thoughtful policies that will make our lives fairer, more affordable and more secure here in Penticton.”
On the web: www.katieokell.nationbuilder.com.