Construction of a long-awaited new gym at Summerland Secondary School has been approved by the B.C. Education Ministry, the Okanagan Skaha School District announced Thursday.
Work on the $10.5-million project is expected to get underway in September with completion targetted for November 2023.
Construction was to have started last fall on a replacement gym that would have been built over the existing facility’s footprint, leaving students without a place to play for approximately one year.
Trustees had second thoughts about that plan, though, and decided in September 2021 to go back to the drawing board and build the new gym on fresh ground in order to leave the old facility in operation during construction.
Replacement of the undersized gym, which is too small for regulation basketball and volleyball courts, had been at or near the top of the district’s capital wish-list for 20