Following the lead of other communities like Penticton and Oliver, Summerland will now delegate decisions on minor variances to a senior staffer.
According to a pair of policy amendments that received preliminary approval from council on Monday night, Summerland’s director of development services would be able to approve some development variance permits that currently require sign-off from council.
So-called minor variances would relate to things like fences, retaining walls, parking, lot coverage, setbacks and the like. However, depending on the nature of some applications, consultation with neighbours would still be required.
“This is one of the biggest opportunities we’ve had to cut red tape in my experience,” said Coun. Richard Barkwill.
“And the experience I have gives me comfort… that it is not going to result in anything that’s untoward or causes problems with neighbours or something sliding through that shouldn’t or any of those kinds of concerns.”