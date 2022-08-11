Countdown on for return of Ironman
With less than three weeks to go until the long-awaited return of Subaru Ironman Canada to Penticton, city officials are launching a campaign to help pump up the public.
“Athletes love coming here because we are known for lining the streets and cheering them on along the route. We also have such a supportive community of volunteers, who play a huge role in the success of this event,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki in a press release.
“It has been 10 years since we have hosted IRONMAN Canada, so we can’t wait to show off our community spirit once again.”
Free fan kits, containing street chalk and signs on which to write supportive messages to athletes, will be available at the Penticton Farmers’ Market on Aug. 20 and Aug. 27. Ironman staff will be on hand Aug. 20 to answer questions and provide information about volunteering.
The city is also planning to mail out information with details about Ironman events and road closures, which the press release warned will cause “significant delays” on Main Street and Skaha Lake Road on race day.
Ironman operated triathlons in Penticton for 30 years before the municipality cut ties with the organization in 2012 in a dispute over costs. Several different triathlons were staged in the years that followed, but none came close to matching Ironman’s popularity.
City officials signed a new five-year deal with Ironman in 2019 with the intent of the race returning in 2020, but it was cancelled twice due to the pandemic.
Under the terms of that deal, the city pays Ironman a $150,000 annual licensing fee, plus provides in-kind services worth up to $502,100, including public works staff and police, event spaces, community notifications, marketing and 320 hotel room-nights.
Penticton’s race will follow the traditional single-loop course with a 3.8-kilometre swim in Okanagan Lake, a 180-km bike ride through Osoyoos and Keremeos, followed by a 41-km run to Okanagan Falls and back.