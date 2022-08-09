Nomination packages are available now for people interested in running for one of nine rural seats on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.
The packages can be picked up at the RDOS main office at 101 Martin St. in Penticton or downloaded from www.rdosregionalconnections.ca. Completed packages will be accepted from Aug. 30 through Sept. 9. The election is Oct. 15.
The nine rural areas within the RDOS are: A (rural Osoyoos); B (Cawston), C (rural Oliver), D (Skaha East/Okanagan Falls), E (Naramata), F (Okanagan Lake West/West Bench), G (rural Keremeos/Hedley), H (rural Princeton) and I (Skaha West/Kaleden/Apex).