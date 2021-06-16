Cannabis retailers got a surprise gift Tuesday from Penticton city council.
While approving a routine review of the local government’s cannabis retail sales policy, council unanimously approved a one-off motion to immediately allow the shops to stay open until 11 p.m., instead of 8 p.m. as had been required.
The change puts cannabis retailers on an even footing with liquor stores.
“Cannabis is a legal product, the same as liquor, with a controlled sales system and it is controlled by the same branch” of the B.C. government, said Coun. Julius Bloomfield.
“So, it makes perfect sense to me to have the same hours of operation and limits on cannabis stores as we would on liquor stores.”
The review, which comes two years after the policy went into effect, will solicit feedback from the business community, cannabis retailers and their neighbours to see if any rules need tweaking.
To date, 10 licensed cannabis retail stores have opened in Penticton. The existing policy caps at 14 the total number allowed.