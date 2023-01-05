Have concerns about vacation rentals? One local government wants to hear them.
A public survey opens next week as the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen begins a review of its vacation rental program, which authorizes such businesses on a case-by-case business through temporary use permits.
“The regional district would like to assess concerns and interests in vacation rentals, also referred to as ‘short-term rentals,’ before considering possible changes to the current regulatory requirements,” explained the RDOS in a press release.
“The vacation rental survey includes questions about short-term rentals and also asks respondents to consider various regulatory options.”
The survey will go live online Jan. 11 and remain open through Feb. 15 at www.rdosregionalconnections.ca. Paper copies will be mailed upon request or be available for pickup at RDOS head office in Penticton, Osoyoos town hall and the Riverside Community Centre in Hedley.
The RDOS board on Thursday approved a new policy that allows its chief administrative officer to renew non-contentious TUPs.
The City of Penticton is currently engaged in a separate review of its own vacation rental program.