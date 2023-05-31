Time is running out to register for the 39th annual Giant’s Head Run in Summerland.
Set for Saturday, June 3, during Action Festival, the run features two routes – a 5.7-kilometre distance and a 10-km version – that circle the base of Giant’s Bead Mountain.
The race has a retro theme, so participants are encouraged to dress in neon colours reminiscent of the 1980s and 90s.
The run will leave at 6 p.m. from the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre and finish there. The after-party includes an awards ceremony, inflatable obstacle course for kids and draws for prizes worth more than $2,500.
Single registrations cost $35 for adults and $25 for youth. A family of as many as five people can register for $90.
The first 400 people to sign up get a free event T-shirt.
For more information or to register, visit www.summerland.ca/ghr.