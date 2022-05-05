Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki proclaimed May 1-7 as National Hospice Palliative Care Week at Tuesday’s meeting of Penticton City Council. From left, Frank Regehr, Katie Robibson, Penticton and District Hospice Society chair Ruth Sawyer, James Miller, John Vassilaki, Julius Bloomfield, Judy Sentes and Campbell Watt.
National Hospice Palliative Care Week
- Submitted by Penitcton & District Hospice Society
