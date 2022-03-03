What do hammers, bicycles and lawnmowers have in common? They are all topics in the new Trades General Interest programs launching at Okanagan College’s Penticton campus this month.
The courses provide community members with the opportunity to learn hands-on skills in state-of-the-art trades shops with qualified instructors.
The courses are scheduled for evenings and weekends. Courses are also available for children in the evening and during summer camps. Participants will gain knowledge in various trades, build projects and learn how to properly use tools.
“We are bringing courses to the South Okanagan so that our community members can have the opportunity to come to campus, learn a new skill and become members of the Okanagan College community,” said Piper Yacheson, trades program administrator for the South Okanagan.
“Before we even started advertising, we already had people signing up for our small engine repair program, so we know that this is something people have been wanting from us.”
Other upcoming courses include motorcycle maintenance, building custom-made farm benches and planter boxes and car maintenance for women.
For more information or to register, visit www.okanagan.bc.ca.