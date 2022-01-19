Art thieves were in and out of a Kelowna gallery in four minutes early Saturday morning, stealing 11 sculptures worth almost $70,000.
Two masked men broke into Gallery 421 in the South Pandosy business district, triggering an alarm at 1:58 a.m. They fled the gallery at 2:02 a.m., according to surveillance video.
“It was most definitely targeted. They knew exactly what pieces they wanted to steal,” gallery co-owner Kelly Hanna said Monday.
“They were fast, but their movements were deliberate. It wasn’t helter-skelter,” she said.
The stolen sculptures included bronze, stone, and glass pieces. Altogether, the pieces weighed more than 300 pounds.
“We’re going to put the word out to other galleries, pawnshops, and art houses about what was stolen,” Hanna said. It’s most likely the thieves will try to sell the pieces outside of Kelowna, either in Vancouver or the U.S., she said.
One thief was five-10, medium build, and wore a grey hoodie. The other was five-six, also of medium build, and was wearing blue pants with white runners.
The stolen pieces included works by artists Vilem Zach, Michael Hermesh, Vance Theoreet and Jeff Holmwood.
Hanna and co-owner Ken Moen are offering a $1,000 reward to anyone sharing information with police that leads to an arrest.
Hanna and Moen bought the gallery, which opened in 2001, two years ago. Hanna said there have been smash-and-grabs of items such as computer equipment, but never works of art.