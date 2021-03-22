The fire dispatch center for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Sunday
10:37 a.m. 9th Avenue, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.
1:29 p.m. Gulch Road, Naramata. Public service.
2:48 p.m. 4th Street, Tulameen. Assist other agency.
3:25 p.m. Wade Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
3:47 p.m. Highway 40, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.
8:45 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
Monday
6:36 a.m. Canyon View Road, Summerland. Wildfire.