The fire dispatch center for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Sunday

10:37 a.m. 9th Avenue, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.

1:29 p.m. Gulch Road, Naramata. Public service.

2:48 p.m. 4th Street, Tulameen. Assist other agency.

3:25 p.m. Wade Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.

3:47 p.m. Highway 40, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.

8:45 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

Monday

6:36 a.m. Canyon View Road, Summerland. Wildfire.