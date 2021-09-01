A grant worth $369,000 in on its way to Summerland to help speed up the construction approvals process.
The cash will allow the district to purchase new software to improve tracking, enable electronic applications, and increase the efficiency of multiple development application processes.
The local government is also working with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen to extend the service so it’s a one-stop-shop for all development and building applications in the area and a potential model for other parts of B.C.
“These funds will help streamline our development approvals processes which, in turn, helps us address local housing needs and related market pressures in the development sector,” said Mayor Toni Boot in a press release.
Summerland is one of 43 communities across B.C. that tapped into the province’s $15-million Local Government Development Approvals Program.
“Local governments play a critical role in making sure the housing people need in their communities is built quickly and meets local needs. These grants will help them do critical work to modernize development permitting and approvals by removing barriers and streamlining processes,” said Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne in the press release.
“Together, the province, local governments, housing providers and builders can find solutions that support more affordable housing for everyone in B.C.”