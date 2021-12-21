After a hot start to the year that put Penticton on a trajectory to set a new annual record for construction value, the pace of development has slowed.
Through November, staff at city hall issued 872 building permits for work valued at $164.8 million.
While well ahead of the 673 permits worth $88.1 million issued in the same 11-month period of 2020, it will likely leave Penticton short of the annual record of $197.9 million achieved in both 2016 and 2017.
Included in this year’s permits were approvals for 440 new housing units, compared to 316 in the same portion of 2020.
Single-family homes with 73 total residential units accounted for $59.5 million of total construction value so far in 2021, followed by multi-family projects containing 282 units at $55.9 million. The next-highest total value was in the commercial category at $7.8 million.
Penticton started the year with its best-ever first quarter, which saw $95.7 million in total permitted construction value.