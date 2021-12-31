The following were the 10 most-read stories on The Herald’s website for 2021. Note that one story was posted originally in 2018, but was reshared online.
1. Hollywood star Kevin Costner producing series pilot in Penticton
2. Block of three motels placed in receivership
3. Taig Savage fondly remembered
4. The 50 best rock songs about fire (first published in 2018)
5. Hairstylist ID’d as latest Naramata homicide victim
6. Kamloops brothers ID’d as Naramata murder victims
7. “Poor planning” on section of bike route
8. Murder charges laid in Naramata triple-homicide case
9. Penticton still Okanagan's most dangerous city
10. Redevelopment planned for Penticton motel, campground