Everyone is reminded that Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday at 2 a.m. Turn back your clocks one hour before heading to bed.
Turn back your clocks on Saturday before going to bed
- Staff
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Property company gives building new lease on life
- Campaign bitterness persists in Osoyoos
- World’s best curlers aiming for Penticton
- Repeat sex offender seeks salvation from JW fellowship
- City eying downtown property owner’s trees
- His life was saved, now he wants to help save others
- ‘Let’s get started,’ says city’s new mayor
- Halloween events guide 2022
- Letters to the Editor: Saturday, October 29, 2022
- Anthrax and Black Label Society coming to SOEC in January
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Gardiner Dam gets new HQ while plan to double Sask. irrigation stalls
- Settlement reached in suits over FBI posing as AP reporter
- Wear a poppy and wear it proudly!
- Several boards to pivot to remote learning indefinitely if education strike goes on
- 'Freedom Convoy' leader challenged over assertion the protest was never told to leave
- Bears that attacked two women in Squamish, B.C., won't be captured