Penticton remains the undisputed crime capital of the Okanagan, according to new data from Statistics Canada.
City residents reported crimes to police at a rate of 21,605 per 100,000 people in 2021 – more than twice the B.C. rate of 8,318 per 100,0000 people.
Elsewhere in the Okanagan, Kelowna and Vernon registered rates of 14,489 and 14,327, respectively, while West Kelowna was way down the list at 6,184.
According to Statistics Canada, the rate of police-reported crime in Penticton jumped from 15,838 in 2018 to 23,626 in 2019, before dropping a bit in the pandemic years.
The news doesn’t get any better for Penticton when it comes to the crime severity index, which tracks the overall crime rate but assigns greater weight to violent offences. The index has a base value of 100 for 2006.
Penticton scored 200.6 in 2021, more than double the B.C. average of 92.86. Once again, Kelowna and Vernon were virtually tied at 141.9 and 140.3, respectively, while West Kelowna checked in at 81.9.
The CSI peaked in Penticton at 232.6 in 2019, before falling back to 194.2 in 2020.