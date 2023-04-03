Life just got even harder for 24 residents of a downtown Penticton motel who were forced out by fire Friday.
Crews were called around 9 p.m. to the Black Forest Motel at the corner of Westminster Avenue West and Bassett Street to a report of flames in a second-floor corner unit.
“Fire crews achieved an excellent knockdown of the fire and contained it to the suite. Some water damage in adjoining suite,” said Rob Trupp, assistant chief of the Penticton Fire Department, in an email Monday morning.
Trupp said one resident was taken to hospital with non-fire-related injuries, and the matter remains under investigation.
The 24 people who registered for help from Emergency Social Services will remain out at least until the investigation is concluded, according to Trupp.
Built in 1975, the Black Forest Motel fell into disrepair in recent decades and now offers only long-term rentals to those with nowhere else to go.
The property sold for $1.9 million on March 29, 2022, according to BC Assessment, which put the value at $1.4 million as of July 1, 2022.
Redevelopment has already occurred, or is underway, on sites immediately to the east and west of the Black Forest Motel.
The site falls within the city’s much-vaunted North Gateway, which is poised for broader redevelopment.