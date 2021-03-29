Police have revealed there was an apparent shootout and chase involving two private vehicles last week in Penticton.
Around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 26, police received a report of two vehicles departing a parking lot on the 1000 block of Eckhardt Ave. W. at a high rate of speed.
The South Okanagan Events Centre is located on the 800 block of Eckhardt Ave. W., so the incident occurred some distance to the south.
“Witnesses said they believed the two vehicles may have been chasing one another. At one point a firearm was believed to have been discharged from inside one of the vehicles. Both vehicles were last seen travelling north on Highway 97,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
“Our investigation is continuing. Multiple resources were deployed to try and locate the vehicles involved. No victims or suspects were located or have so far been identified. We’re reaching out to the public for anyone who may have witnessed any part of this.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.