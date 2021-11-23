Small-town spirit and a willingness to lend a helping hand led to Summerland’s newest flower shop, Bella Vita Flowers at 10122A Main Street.
“It all started when I was getting my hair done at Tone’s Beauty Salon by Michelle. She told me the elderly couple who owned Martin’s Flowers just around the corner could use some help,” said Colleen Statt.
With experience in the flower industry in Alberta, Statt’s offer to help the couple was welcomed with open arms.
Eventually, she helped with the closing of the store by arranging for the sale of the existing stock.
The response to the sale was phenomenal, Statt recalled.
Within a few hours, a steady steam of customers bought everything in the shop.
“The owners didn’t lose anything,” Statt said.
When the gentleman of the couple later passed away, Statt decided she wanted to buy the store.
“I hadn’t planned on continuing in the floral business when we moved to Summerland. I’d been in it for a long time and it takes away from family time,” Statt said.
She and husband, Graham Statt, moved to from Alberta in early 2021 when he assumed the duties of chief administrative officer for the District of Summerland.
“My husband does the work. I do the fun,” said Statt, whose upbeat attitude permeates Bella Vita.
Born in Nakusp and raised in the Kootenays, Statt then moved to Edmonton, where she met her husband.
“A family friend who owned a Grower Direct outlet asked me to help her,” Statt recalled.
The invitation led to 18 years in the flower industry and a close working friendship with Deniss Barahona.
“We worked so closely together we joked that we’d be buried together in the parking lot of her store,” Statt said.
Barahona came to Summerland to help Statt with the grand opening of Bella Vita Flowers which ran Nov. 12-15.
Amazed and humbled by the response, Statt said, “Summerland is a special community. People really do support local businesses.”
In turn, she intends to source as many of her floral products as possible from B.C. suppliers, including flower growers in the South Okanagan and Similkameen area.
Bella Vita offers customers a wide array of seasonal décor items, pre-arranged bouquets, and loose stem flowers so customers can buy a single rose for that special someone or build their own bouquets.
A distinctive feature is the large walk-in cooler that allows customers to experience—see, touch and smell—the flowers.
The store is open Tuesday through Saturday at 10 a.m., and closes Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 5:30 p.m., Thursday at 7 p.m., and Saturday at 4 p.m.
For information call 250-494-5432 or email colleen@bellavitaflowers.com.