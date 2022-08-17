The South Okanagan Women in Need Society made a plea for public support last week as the need for non-perishable food and hygiene items has been higher this summer than they have ever recorded.
“The rising costs of living including gas, food, and other essential items have been disproportionately difficult for many or our clients to navigate who often have modest incomes and live pay cheque to pay cheque,” SOWINS executive director Danielle Goulden said in a press release.
“Most years the shelves get replenished without us having to put out a plea for support, but this year has been different, and we are experiencing a much higher need than we have seen in previous years.”
The society recently posted on their Facebook and Instagram that SOWINS needed non-perishable food items and hygiene items for their clients. Many community members answered the call for help.
Among those were Paul Carey at Cantex Okanagan and Colin Powell, who owns Marketplace IGA and Summerland IGA.
“I received a call from Paul. He had seen the plea for support. He has been a huge supporter of SOWINS for many years and always helps when we need it.
He told me about his conversation with Colin and the two of them had it all organized” said SOWINS fund development advisor Marni Adams.
Powell showed with a truckload of items to help. There were cases of water, Boost nutrition drinks, juice boxes, granola bars, tuna, crackers, pasta, pasta sauce, rice and freezies.
“The team was thrilled when Colin came and unloaded case upon case of items knowing that the women, youth, and children we serve will receive the support they need,” Adams said.
“The South Okanagan community continues to amaze me,” said Goulden. “We cannot thank all of you and especially Paul and Colin enough for helping us meet the growing needs in our community”.
SOWINS is a registered charity serving women, children, youth, and families facing abuse and violence.
A 24-hour crisis line, emergency sheltering, counselling services for women, youth and children, mobile outreach and community-based victim services programs are a few of the services SOWINS offers to those in need from Summerland to Osoyoos and Princeton.
To learn more about SOWINS or to donate visit: sowins.com.