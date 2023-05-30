Amid crushing inflationary pressures, the B.C. seniors advocate is reminding homeowners about the option of deferring 2023 property taxes.
Under the program, the B.C. government pays some or all of the tax bill for eligible property owners ages 55 and up. The deferred taxes are then recouped by the B.C. government when the home is sold.
“Eight out of 10 seniors in B.C. are homeowners with modest or low incomes and are finding it very hard to keep up with rising costs. Almost half of B.C. seniors live on an income that is less than minimum wage,” said B.C. seniors advocate Isobel Mackenzie in a press release.
“Seniors who defer their property taxes can put as much as $500 per month back in their pocket to help pay for the costs of aging such as medications, mobility aids, personal care support and other activities of daily living which are vital for people as they get older.”
Mackenzie said a total of $307 million in taxes was deferred last year by 61,000 individual property owners, about 10% of whom signed up for the first time.
“My office is actively working with the province to look at relieving the housing cost burdens for seniors by both significant relief for renters and expanding the provincial tax deferral program,” said Mackenzie.
“Hopefully, the government will offer more relief for both senior renters and homeowners in future years, but this program is available now and can bring relief to some struggling seniors.”
For more information about deferring property taxes, call 1-888-355-2700 or visit www.gov.bc.ca/propertytaxes.